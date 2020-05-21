Trump, Pelosi trade barbs in ongoing spat

5370537724001

Nancy Pelosi, the top elected US Democrat, has compared President Donald Trump to a child "with doggy doo on his shoes," as the spat between the two leaders escalated.

The speaker of the US House of Representatives and the Republican president have not spoken directly for seven months but exchanged barbs this week as Congress and the White House work to respond to a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 91,000 people in the US.