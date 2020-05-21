World

French virus deaths on the rise again

By AAP Newswire

French health authorities have reported 110 new coronavirus deaths, an increase of 0.4 per cent, bringing the total to 28,132 - still the fourth-highest in the world behind the US, Britain and Italy.

The new figures on Wednesday followed a decline in the death toll on Tuesday due to adjustments reported by regional health centres in nursing homes.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 418 to 143,845, an increase of 0.3 per cent, in line with the average rise per day seen since the end of a lockdown on May 11.

On Tuesday, the number of cases rose by 524.

