Italy daily coronavirus death toll steady

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy has climbed by 161 against 162 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 665 from 813 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 32,330 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.