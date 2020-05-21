World

Italy daily coronavirus death toll steady

By AAP Newswire

Pedestrian in Genoa - AAP

1 of 1

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy has climbed by 161 against 162 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 665 from 813 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 32,330 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 227,364 the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 62,752 from 65,129 the day before.

There were 676 people in intensive care on Wednesday, down from 716 on Tuesday, maintaining a long-running decline.

Francesco Vaia, health director of Rome's Spallanzani infectious diseases hospital, said on Wednesday that of the 100-200 people dying daily of COVID-19 in Italy at present, he believed most were very old and were dying at home, not in hospital.

The Civil Protection Agency said that of those originally infected, 132,282 were declared recovered as of Wednesday against 129,401 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.038 million people have so far been tested for the virus, against 2.0 million on Tuesday, out of a population of about 60 million.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton hairdresser retires after 57 years on the job

After 57 years in the business, Shepparton’s Graham Mitchell knows hairdressing is so much more than cutting and colouring hair. It’s about sharing life with locals — the tears, the triumphs and the truly terrific hairdos. Just ask his...

Charmayne Allison
News

Write a letter to become a part of Australia’s history

Would you like to be a part of Australia’s history? Greater Shepparton locals are being called on to capture this historic moment in time by writing a letter about their experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative launched by Australi...

Morgan Dyer
News

Heavy rains hit region overnight

Downpours and thunderstorms moved through the Goulburn Valley region on Tuesday night. Shepparton received its highest amount of rainfall this month at 13.8 mm overnight on May 19, with barely any rainfall in the days preceding. In the 24 hours to...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

No proof virus spreads via surfaces: WHO

The World Health Organisation says there is no scientific evidence yet that people can catch the coronavirus by touching surfaces such as handles or keyboards.

AAP Newswire
World

Bombshell NZ poll leaves Bridges on brink

If a New Zealand election was held this week, Jacinda Ardern’s Labour party would record the best result in the party’s history.

AAP Newswire
World

Canadian air force jet crash kills one

One person has been killed after a jet from the Canadian air force’s exhibition team crashed in the British Columbian city of Kamloops.

AAP Newswire