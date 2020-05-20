Taiwan president open to China talks

Taiwan wants dialogue with China but cannot accept its proposal for "one country, two systems", President Tsai Ing-wen says, calling for both sides to find a way to coexist.

In a speech on Wednesday after being sworn in for her second and final term in office, Tsai said relations between Taiwan and China had reached an historical turning point.

"Both sides have a duty to find a way to coexist over the long term and prevent the intensification of antagonism and differences," she said.

Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party won January's presidential and parliamentary elections by a landslide, vowing to stand up to China, which claims Taiwan as its own and says it would be brought under Beijing's control by force if needed.

"Here, I want to reiterate the words 'peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue'. We will not accept the Beijing authorities' use of 'one country, two systems' to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo. We stand fast by this principle," Tsai said.

China uses the "one country, two systems" policy, which is supposed to guarantee a high degree of autonomy, to run the former British colony of Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997. It has offered it to Taiwan, though all major Taiwanese parties have rejected it.

Tsai says Taiwan is an independent state called the Republic of China, its official name, and does not want to be part of the People's Republic of China governed by Beijing.

China has stepped up its military drills near Taiwan since Tsai's re-election, flying fighter jets into the island's air space and sailing warships around Taiwan.

Tsai said Taiwan has made the greatest effort to maintain peace and stability in the narrow Taiwan Strait that separates the democratic island from its autocratic neighbour China.

"We will continue these efforts, and we are willing to engage in dialogue with China and make more concrete contributions to regional security," she added.

Tsai said Taiwan will continue its fight to participate in international organisations, and "bolster ties with the United States, Japan, Europe, and other like-minded countries".

Taiwan has accused China of exerting pressure to keep Taiwan out of the World Health Organisation (WHO). China says Taiwan is only a Chinese province with no right to the trappings of a state.

The Trump administration has strongly backed Taiwan, even though the United States recognises only China's government, becoming another source of tension between Washington and Beijing.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent congratulations to Tsai on Tuesday, praising her "courage and vision in leading Taiwan's vibrant democracy", in a rare high-level message from Washington direct to Taiwan's government.

China cut off a formal talks mechanism with Taiwan in 2016 after Tsai first won election. China views Tsai as a separatist bent on formal independence for Taiwan.