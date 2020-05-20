World

Challenge to NZ Opposition leader Bridges

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges - AAP

New Zealand Opposition Leader Simon Bridges will face a challenge for his position next week.

Mr Bridges has faced white-hot pressure to retain his job through to September's election since the release of a horror poll on Monday showing his National party had just 31 per cent support.

The 43-year-old confirmed he was facing a challenge on Radio NZ on Wednesday morning, calling it "a great distraction".

"The biggest issue in New Zealand right now is our economic future," he said.

"But at the moment there's a focus on leadership in National. A couple of my colleagues want to challenge myself and Paula Bennett for the leadership and deputy leadership.

"We need to resolve this quickly so we can get back to focusing on what matters."

Local media outlets have named the challenging contenders as Todd Muller and Nikki Kaye, with a ballot expected at Tuesday's already-scheduled caucus meeting.

Two others touted as potential leadership candidates, including Mark Mitchell and Judith Collins, have reportedly ruled themselves out of the race.

Mr Muller is an ex-staffer to former New Zealand prime minister Jim Bolger.

He spent more than a decade in agri-business before entering parliament in 2014.

Ms Kaye is the MP for Auckland Central, and twice defeated Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to win that seat.

Mr Bridges said he expected to triumph in his partyroom ballot.

"Yes I'm very confident of that, and that Paula and I will win. We're putting it to the test to resolve it quickly," he said.

"I think the overwhelming majority of the caucus are behind me."

