Thai cabinet approves Thai Airways rescue

By AAP Newswire

Thai Airways aircraft.

Thailand's cabinet has approved a plan to bring Thai Airways to bankruptcy court for debt restructuring.

"It was a difficult decision," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters at a news briefing.

The plan replaces a previous rescue package where the airline would seek a government guaranteed loan.

"The government has reviewed all dimensions ... we have decided to petition for restructuring and not let Thai Airways go bankrupt. The airline will continue to operate," Prayuth said.

