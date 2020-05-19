World

India virus infections surge past 100,000

By AAP Newswire

Heath workers spray disinfectant near shops in New Delhi. - AAP

1 of 1

Coronavirus cases in India have reached 100,000, matching the number of intensive care unit beds in the country, while the rate of growth of new infections showed little sign of slowing.

India on Tuesday reported 4970 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total from the outbreak to 101,139. Deaths rose by 134 to 3,163.

The number of Indian cases has easily outstripped China, where the virus originated late last year and which has been one of the infection hotspots in Asia.

China has reported just under 83,000 COVID-19 cases, but has kept the daily rise in new infections to single digits for the past week.

In contrast, new cases in India continued to rise by an average of more than 4000 each day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally based on official data, despite a severe weeks-long lockdown.

India officially extended that lockdown on Sunday to May 31, although several states indicated they would allow businesses to reopen.

Health experts and officials are worried about the strain the epidemic is placing on India's over-stretched and under-funded hospital system.

Dhruva Chaudhry, president of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine, told Reuters last month that India probably has only around 100,000 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 40,000 ventilators, based on industry estimates and other data.

Chaudhry warned there was not sufficient infrastructure or staff in the country of 1.35 billion people to handle a sharp spike in the number of critical patients.

India has not provided a detailed breakdown on the condition of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, although authorities have reported that around 37,000 people have recovered from the illness.

The infections have been concentrated in the big metropolises of Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Still, India's death rate remains below that of other large nations. Its mortality rate for those with the disease is 3 per cent, compared with 6 per cent for the United States where around 89,000 people have died, 14 per cent for the United Kingdom and Italy and 15 per cent for France.

Latest articles

Rugby

Carrigan’s simple approach to Origin berth

Emerging Brisbane forward Patrick Carrigan has outlined his State of Origin aspirations as the NRL nears a resumption.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Keighran added to Warriors NRL injury list

Warriors centre Adam Keighran will undergo scans on Tuesday to reveal the extent of a knee injury suffered during NRL training in Tamworth.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

All Blacks lock in Scott Barrett to 2023

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett has signed to stay in NZ rugby through to the 2023 World Cup.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

No proof virus spreads via surfaces: WHO

The World Health Organisation says there is no scientific evidence yet that people can catch the coronavirus by touching surfaces such as handles or keyboards.

AAP Newswire
World

Bombshell NZ poll leaves Bridges on brink

If a New Zealand election was held this week, Jacinda Ardern’s Labour party would record the best result in the party’s history.

AAP Newswire
World

Canadian air force jet crash kills one

One person has been killed after a jet from the Canadian air force’s exhibition team crashed in the British Columbian city of Kamloops.

AAP Newswire