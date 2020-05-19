World

Brazil now third highest for virus numbers

By AAP Newswire

New graves amid the coronavirus pandemic in Manus, Brazil. - AAP

Brazil has recorded 674 new coronavirus deaths, the Health Ministry says, and has a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking Britain to become the country with the third-highest number of infections behind the US and Russia.

There are now 16,792 people in Brazil who have died from the outbreak, the ministry said.

Its daily tally does not indicate that infections and deaths necessarily occurred in the past 24 hours, but rather that the records were entered into the system during that time period.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has lost popularity over his handling of the pandemic, but he retains a resilient core of support.

Last week, Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned, becoming the second top health official to leave the post since the pandemic began.

General Eduardo Pazuello is the interim health chief and Bolsonaro is in no hurry to choose his replacement, sources say.

According to data from the Health Ministry, Sao Paulo remains the worst hit by the outbreak, with 63,066 cases and 4,823 deaths. Rio de Janeiro is in second place, with 26,665 infections and 2,852 deaths.

