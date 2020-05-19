World

Trump reveals he is taking malaria drug

By AAP Newswire

US President Donald Trump - AAP

1 of 1

US President Donald Trump says he is taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus.

"I've been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day," Trump told reporters on Monday.

Trump has previously touted the malaria drug despite medical warnings about its use.

He made the disclosure in a question-and-answer session with reporters during a meeting with restaurant executives about the impact of the virus.

Weeks ago, Trump promoted the drug as a potential treatment for the virus but subsequent studies found it was not helpful.

The 73-year-old, who is tested daily for the virus, said he asked the White House physician if it was OK to take the drug, and the doctor told him, "well, if you'd like it".

The disclosure came as drugmaker Moderna reported progress in a potential vaccine for the virus.

The only drug that has emerged as a potential treatment is Gilead Sciences' remdesivir, a drug reserved for hospital patients.

Fox News, immediately after Trump's remarks, interviewed a doctor who cautioned people not to take hydroxychloroquine.

"There's no effect that we have seen and we have treated multiple patients with it," Dr Bob Lahita said.

Latest articles

Sport

Daly enters Hall of Fame

Deniliquin’s Cecilie Daly (dec.) was officially recognised as a shooting legend in 2012, when she was inducted into the Australian Clay Target Association’s Trap Hall of Fame. The ACTA Trap Hall of Fame was established in 2004 to recognise the...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Big cod reeled in

Here I was thinking that last month was good fishing. In the past month I have witnessed some truly awesome fishing with plenty of good sized fish caught and a few missed. The size and quality of fish has been outstanding. The biggest fish caught...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Sport

Danny’s Derby success

There were doubters but trainer Danny O’Brien’s confidence was vindicated when Russian Camelot delivered the goods in the South Australian Derby. Derby success was predicted for the colt when he headlined this column after winning at Pakenham...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

World

No proof virus spreads via surfaces: WHO

The World Health Organisation says there is no scientific evidence yet that people can catch the coronavirus by touching surfaces such as handles or keyboards.

AAP Newswire
World

Canadian air force jet crash kills one

One person has been killed after a jet from the Canadian air force’s exhibition team crashed in the British Columbian city of Kamloops.

AAP Newswire
World

China’s ambassador to Israel found dead

The Chinese ambassador to Israel has been found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv with a local TV station reporting he died in his sleep of natural causes.

AAP Newswire