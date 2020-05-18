World

Beaches, parks busy as virus rules ease

By AAP Newswire

People enjoy the sun in front of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris. - AAP

Summer weather is enticing much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns as centres of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions indoors for months.

People are streaming back to beaches, parks and streets just as a heat wave hits southern Europe and spring-like temperatures allow Americans to shed winter coats.

As they venture out again, most are keeping their distance and some are wearing masks.

However, protests are also heating up from Germany to England to the US, arguing government restrictions demolish personal liberties and wreck economies.

Greeks flocked to the seaside on Saturday when more than 500 beaches reopened, coinciding with temperatures of 34 Celsius.

Umbrella poles had to be 4 metres apart, with canopies no closer than 1 metre as the country sought to walk the fine line between protecting people from COVID-19 while reviving the crucial tourism sector.

White circles were painted on the lawn in Brooklyn's Domino Park in New York City to help sunbathers and picnickers keep a safe distance, with police officers in masks keeping watch.

In Paris' Bois de Boulogne, health training worker Anne Chardon was carrying disinfectant gel and a mask but said she felt a sense of freedom again for the first time after weeks of confinement.

"It's as if we were in Sleeping Beauty's castle, all asleep, all frozen, and suddenly there's light and space, suddenly we can experience again the little joys of everyday, in the spaces that belong to us, and that we're rediscovering."

On the French Riviera, many who took a dip in the sea wore protective masks. Fishing and surfing were also allowed, but sunbathing was banned.

"We're semi-free," said one local bather sporting a straw hat as he strolled the rather empty pebbly beach in Nice.

In Tunisia, which reported no new COVID-19 cases over four consecutive days last week, people flooded into the streets and to recently reopened shops with little social-distancing.

Muslims are nearing the Eid al-Fitr holiday ending the holy month of Ramadan, when many celebrate with new purchases.

"I stayed at home for two months and almost went crazy," said one woman at Tunis' Manar City Mall. "I'm surprised by the crowd but I need to buy clothes for my children for Eid."

But throughout the world, small pockets of protesters bristled at any restrictions. In the US states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, protests demanding states reopen faster have drawn demonstrators armed with rifles and handguns.

Thousands of Germans took to the streets across the country on Saturday to demonstrate against restrictions, and Polish police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Warsaw.

In London's Hyde Park, police arrested 19 people on Saturday for deliberately breaking social distancing guidelines in protest at the rules.

The scene elsewhere in the city was much calmer on Sunday as children climbed trees, kicked footballs and threw Frisbees in Greenwich Park. Couples and larger groups sunned themselves on the open lawns, mostly observing social distancing as they chatted and drank beer.

"We're really happy to be out," said Niko Privado, who brought his three brightly coloured Macaws to the park, each tethered to a portable perch. "It's only the second time we've been able to take them out (since the lockdown)," he said.

