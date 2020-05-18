World

Praise for Brazil’s embattled Bolsonaro

By AAP Newswire

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro at a rally for reopening the economy. - AAP

1 of 1

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has greeted hundreds of supporters who gathered before the presidential offices to back his open-the-economy drive even as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the country.

Demonstrators in Brasilia and Sao Paulo defied local stay-at-home orders to join the pro-Bolsonaro rallies at a time when the president is facing increasing pressure over his handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 15,000 Brazilians.

"We hope to be free of this question soon, for the good of all of us," Bolsonaro told the crowd in Brasilia on Sunday. "Brazil will come back stronger."

Bolsonaro later invited a group of about 20 paratroopers, who were taking part in the protest, to join him on the stoop of the presidential office.

The men, wearing camouflage trousers, black Bolsonaro t-shirts and red berets, swore allegiance to the president and his family, stretching their right arms, before some joined him in a series of push-ups.

Supporters have gathered daily at the presidential residence, with larger crowds turning out on weekends.

Among the protesters were members of "the 300 from Brazil," a group of fierce Bolsonaro supporters who have been camping outside the presidential offices to defend the president against a possible coup since the beginning of May.

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, the group's spokesperson, known as Sara Winter, acknowledged the presence of arms on the site for members to "protect themselves." In their convocation message, members wrote: "You are not a militant, you are a military man."

Prosecutors in Brasilia, denouncing the presence of "armed militias" outside the presidential offices, have asked that a judge order for the group to be removed. So far, the campsite has been allowed to remain.

Some displayed banners denouncing Congress and the Supreme Court, which they believe are part of a plot to derail Bolsonaro's presidency.

Others have called for broader release of chloroquine, an antimalaria drug touted by Bolsonaro as a coronavirus treatment despite a lack of scientific evidence.

"Chloroquine ... I know you save me, in the name of Jesus!," some sang during Saturday's gathering at the residence.

Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned on Friday, a day after Bolsonaro told business leaders in a video conference he would ease rules for using chloroquine to treat people infected with the virus.

Teich had said the drug was still "an uncertainty," and warned of its side effects. He had served less than a month.

While many states and cities have renewed their stay-at-home measures or introduced stricter lockdowns, Bolsonaro has campaigned to reopen the economy and get people to go back to work.

In recent days, more than 800 people have been added to the official COVID-19 death toll every 24 hours and experts say the crisis' peak has yet to hit Latin America's largest nation.

Latest articles

Sport

Community football-netball wait on AFL

Local clubs will wait on AFL Victoria to seek clarity from the State Government around what the announcement means for community football this week. In a statement released by AFL Victoria it said that on the back of Monday’s State Government...

Corowa Free Press
Sport

News Girl delivers again at Caulfield

Despite his concerns about the rain’s effect on the Caulfield race track last Saturday, Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea was advised that his four-year-old News Girl should run in the 1100m, $100,000 Open Handicap. “The track was downgraded from good...

Robert Muir
Sport

Storm forecast ~ ‘We’ll bring team up’ – Storm Football Director

Melbourne Storm’s Football Director Frank Possini said he wanted to be “on the record” that the Storm will be in Yarrawonga Mulwala within the next 12 months to show their appreciation to the community who provided an “impressive option”...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

World

No proof virus spreads via surfaces: WHO

The World Health Organisation says there is no scientific evidence yet that people can catch the coronavirus by touching surfaces such as handles or keyboards.

AAP Newswire
World

China’s ambassador to Israel found dead

The Chinese ambassador to Israel has been found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv with a local TV station reporting he died in his sleep of natural causes.

AAP Newswire
World

South Korea hit by club outbreak of virus

A new coronavirus outbreak in Seoul has officials worried about a second wave of infections, with plans to reopen schools being reconsidered.

AAP Newswire