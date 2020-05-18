World

Italy death toll lowest since March 9

By AAP Newswire

People in Genoa wear face coverings - AAP

1 of 1

The daily death toll from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy has fallen to 145 - the lowest since March 9 - against 153 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says.

The daily tally of new cases fell to a March-4 low of 675 from 875 on Saturday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 31,908 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 225,435, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Spain, Britain, Russia and Brazil.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 68,351 from 70,187 the day before.

There were 762 people in intensive care on Sunday, down from 775 on Saturday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 125,176 were declared recovered against 122,810 a day earlier.

The agency said a total of 1.933 million people had been tested for the virus as of Sunday, against 1.900 million on Saturday, out of a population of about 60 million.

Latest articles

World

Italy death toll lowest since March 9

Italian health officials say 125,176 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country against 122,810 a day earlier.

AAP Newswire
World

Israeli govt start ends 17-month deadlock

Benjamin Netanyahu has been sworn in as Israel’s new prime minister at the head of a unity government with former rival Benny Gantz.

AAP Newswire
World

WHO set to host assembly amid controversy

Australia will join other countries to request a “gradual process of impartial, independent and exhaustive evaluation” of the WHO’s bid to stamp out COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

No proof virus spreads via surfaces: WHO

The World Health Organisation says there is no scientific evidence yet that people can catch the coronavirus by touching surfaces such as handles or keyboards.

AAP Newswire
World

South Korea hit by club outbreak of virus

A new coronavirus outbreak in Seoul has officials worried about a second wave of infections, with plans to reopen schools being reconsidered.

AAP Newswire
World

China’s ambassador to Israel found dead

The Chinese ambassador to Israel has been found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv with a local TV station reporting he died in his sleep of natural causes.

AAP Newswire