World

China’s ambassador to Israel found dead

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Du Wei - AAP

1 of 1

China's ambassador to Israel has been found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb, an Israeli police spokesman says.

He did not comment on the cause of death of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years old and became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassy's website.

He previously served as China's envoy to Ukraine.

"As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene," the spokesman said on Sunday.

Israel's Channel 12 TV, quoting unidentified emergency medical officials, said initial indications were that Du died in his sleep of natural causes.

He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom are not in Israel.

The ambassador's death on Sunday comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest articles

AFL

AFL keen to avoid early Derby, Showdown

The AFL hopes to schedule the Derby and Showdown later in the season, rather than holding them in Gold Coast hubs in the first month of the restart.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Police investigating Cats’ Steven injury

Police are investigating after Geelong midfielder Jack Steven was left recovering in hospital after suffering a reported wound to his chest.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows breach ‘didn’t help’ AFL: Goyder

AFL chairman Richard Goyder says Adelaide’s training protocol breach didn’t help the AFL’s case for training and travel exemptions in South Australia.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

No proof virus spreads via surfaces: WHO

The World Health Organisation says there is no scientific evidence yet that people can catch the coronavirus by touching surfaces such as handles or keyboards.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus spread accelerates again in Germany

The spread of COVID-19 has accelerated again in Germany after restrictions were eased, with outbreaks at meat processing plants triggering an “emergency brake”.

AAP Newswire
World

Branson to sell part of Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson has agreed to offload about $US500 million worth of shares in his Virgin Galactic space business to prop up his airline and leisure firms.

AAP Newswire