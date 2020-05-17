World

Brazil registers 14,919 new COVID-19 cases

By AAP Newswire

Brazil has confirmed 14,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, as well as 816 related deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Brazil has now registered 233,142 confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the fourth highest in the world, and 15,633 deaths.

Right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the threat of the virus and focused on reopening the economy despite rising cases.

The surge in virus cases across chunks of Latin America comes at a time when other regions, especially Europe and China, are seeing a downward trajectory of new infections.

Bolsonaro urged business leaders to push for lifting lockdown orders in Sao Paulo, the financial centre.

In a videoconference last week, Bolsonaro told a gathering of business leaders to "play tough" with Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, who has issued social distancing orders and said he will not comply with Bolsonaro's latest decree to reopen gyms and beauty salons.

Latest articles

Tennis

Kyrgios unloads with Murray in live chat

A drunken Nick Kyrgios has unloaded on some of tennis’ biggest names in an entertaining Instagram Live chat with close mate Andy Murray on Saturday.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

ATP/WTA tours extend tennis suspension

Professional tennis on the ATP and WTA tours has been suspended until August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic confident of claiming slam record

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is confident of claiming Roger Federer’s record of 20 grand slam titles.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

No proof virus spreads via surfaces: WHO

The World Health Organisation says there is no scientific evidence yet that people can catch the coronavirus by touching surfaces such as handles or keyboards.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus spread accelerates again in Germany

The spread of COVID-19 has accelerated again in Germany after restrictions were eased, with outbreaks at meat processing plants triggering an “emergency brake”.

AAP Newswire
World

Branson to sell part of Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson has agreed to offload about $US500 million worth of shares in his Virgin Galactic space business to prop up his airline and leisure firms.

AAP Newswire