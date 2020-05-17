World

French virus death toll rises to 27,625

By AAP Newswire

French health authorities have reported 96 new coronavirus deaths as the country eases from a two month lockdown.

In a statement on Saturday, the health ministry said the figure had fallen slightly from 104 fatalities on Friday.

This brings France's total to 27,625, the fourth-highest tally in the world, after the United States, Britain, and Italy, and just ahead of Spain.

The ministry said the number of people in hospitals fell to 19,432 from 19,861 on Friday and the number of people in intensive care units dropped to 2132 from 2203 on Friday.

Both numbers - key indicators for the French health system's ability to cope with the epidemic - have been on a downtrend for four to five weeks and peaked at more than 32,000 and more than 7000 respectively in early to mid-April.

