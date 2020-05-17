Italy death toll lowest since March 9

World
Italy death toll lowest since March 9By AAP Newswire
The daily death toll from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy has fallen to 153, its lowest since March 9, against 242 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says.
The daily tally of new coronavirus cases increased to 875 on Saturday from 789 on Friday.
The agency said the total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 31,763, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.
The number of confirmed cases amounts to 224,760, the fifth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Spain, Britain and Russia.
People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 70,187 from 72,070 the day before.
There were 775 people in intensive care on Saturday, down from 808 on Friday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 122,810 were declared recovered against 120,205 a day earlier.
The agency said a total of 1.900 million people had been tested for the virus as of Saturday, against 1.859 million on Friday, out of a population of about 60 million.