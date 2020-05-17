World

France arrests Rwanda genocide fugitive

By AAP Newswire

Skulls of people slaughtered in Ntarama in 1994 - AAP

1 of 1

One of the most wanted fugitives in Rwanda's 1994 genocide has been arrested in Paris, authorities say.

Felicien Kabuga, who had a $US5 million ($A7.8 million) bounty on his head, had been accused of equipping militias in the genocide that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.

The 84-year-old Kabuga was arrested as a result of a joint investigation with the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals office of the prosecutor, French authorities said on Saturday.

He had been living in Paris under an assumed name, the appeals court's prosecutor's office said.

The UN's International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda indicted Kabuga in 1997 on charges related to conspiracy to commit genocide, persecution and extermination.

Rwandan prosecutors have said financial documents found in the capital Kigali after the genocide indicated that Kabuga used his companies to import vast quantities of machetes that were used to slaughter people.

The wealthy businessman also was accused of establishing the station Radio Television Mille Collines that broadcast vicious propaganda against the ethnic Tutsi, as well as training and equipping the Interahamwe militia that led the killing spree.

Kabuga was close to former president Juvenal Habyarimana, whose death when his plane was shot down over Kigali sparked the 100-day genocide. Kabuga's daughter married Habyarimana's son.

Kabuga is expected to be transferred to the custody of the UN mechanism, where he will stand trial.

"The arrest of Kabuga today is a reminder that those responsible for genocide can be brought to account, even 26 years after their crimes," the mechanism's chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz said in a statement.

Latest articles

National

ALP ‘petrified’ of long-term unemployment

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers is concerned the COVID-19 crisis will result in long-term unemployment for some.

AAP Newswire
National

Deferred home loans by banks a ‘lifeline’

Repayments on 429,000 home loans have been deferred by the banks to assist households through the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Virus spread accelerates again in Germany

The spread of COVID-19 has accelerated again in Germany after restrictions were eased, with outbreaks at meat processing plants triggering an “emergency brake”.

AAP Newswire
World

Obama lashes out at Trump over COVID-19

Barack Obama has given a scathing assessment of Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 77,000 people in the US.

AAP Newswire
World

Branson to sell part of Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson has agreed to offload about $US500 million worth of shares in his Virgin Galactic space business to prop up his airline and leisure firms.

AAP Newswire