France’s virus death toll passes 27,500

France's newly reported coronavirus deaths were three times lower than 24 hours earlier while new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease kept on rising at the same slow rate of 0.4 per cent as the country continues to unwind its lockdown.

In a statement, the health ministry said there were 104 new fatalities on Friday compared to 351 on Thursday, bringing the total to 27,529, still the fourth-highest in the world, after those of the United States, Britain and Italy, and just ahead of Spain.