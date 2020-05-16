World

UK virus reproduction rate rises slightly

By AAP Newswire

Underground station in London - AAP

1 of 1

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom is now somewhere between 0.7 and 1.0, government scientific advisers say.

Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rate was 0.5 to 0.9. The government has said it will keep a close eye on the so-called "R" rate as it looks at how quickly to ease lockdown measures.

As the number is below one, the virus is not spreading exponentially, but the rise in the number means that infections are falling more slowly now.

Government scientific advisers said the outbreak was now concentrated in hospitals and care homes and the reproduction rate was subject to substantial regional variation.

Just 49 people were admitted to hospital for COVID-19 in London on Thursday.

Figures from the government published earlier on Friday showed the number of people who have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive was 33,998 by Thursday afternoon.

A total of 236,711 people had tested positive for the virus as of Friday morning, up by 3560 on the previous day.

The R rate, a consensus view from scientists advising the government, is being estimated from working back from data on deaths and infections.

Latest articles

Soccer

Club Brugge declared Belgian champions

Belgium has officially scrapped its soccer season and confirmed Club Brugge as the country’s Pro League champions.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Break will help Barcelona in ECL: Messi

Superstar Lionel Messi says the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic will strengthen Barcelona’s chances of winning the Champions League.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Socceroos return to action in Bundesliga

Socceroos Mathew Leckie and Brandon Borrello return to action when the Bundesliga kicks off this weekend and will be joined by other Australians in Europe soon.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus spread accelerates again in Germany

The spread of COVID-19 has accelerated again in Germany after restrictions were eased, with outbreaks at meat processing plants triggering an “emergency brake”.

AAP Newswire
World

Obama lashes out at Trump over COVID-19

Barack Obama has given a scathing assessment of Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 77,000 people in the US.

AAP Newswire