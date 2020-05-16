Italy’s virus death toll and new cases dip

5370537724001

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have fallen to 242 against 262 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases dipped to 789 from 992 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 31,610 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.