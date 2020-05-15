Vongfong leaves 1 dead, extensive damage

Typhoon Vongfong's ferocious wind and rain has left at least one person dead and damaged hundreds of coronavirus isolation facilities and homes, along with rice and corn fields in five hard-hit eastern towns alone, a governor says.

Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar province, where the typhoon slammed ashore, says some residents have wept in desperation after their houses were destroyed or blown away in the towns he inspected.

One distraught villager who lost his home slashed his wrist but was treated in time, he says, and a man bled to death after he was hit by glass shards in a school building he was trying to open to find shelter.

"The damage I saw was very extensive. The roof of one church was ripped off completely, its iron bars twisted badly by the typhoon," Evardone told the Associated Press by telephone on Friday.

He said he and his group of military, police and local authorities failed to travel to two towns hit by the typhoon, Jipapad and Maslog, due to fallen trees on the road.

In the outlying region of Bicol, northwest of Eastern Samar, more than 145,000 people were riding out the weakening typhoon in emergency shelters on Friday after a mass evacuation that was complicated and slowed by the coronavirus.

Vongfong has weakened after hitting land on Thursday and was blowing northwest towards the populous main northern island of Luzon.

The typhoon's maximum sustained wind has weakened to 125km/h with gusts of 165km/h but it remains dangerous, especially in coastal and low-lying villages.

Vongfong was expected to blow out of the country's north on Sunday.

Office of Civil Defence director Claudio Yucot said the evacuations took time because workers needed to wear masks and protective suits and could not transport villagers to shelters in large numbers as a safeguard against COVID-19.

The typhoon hit as the Philippines struggles to deal with coronavirus outbreaks, largely with a lockdown in Luzon that is to be eased this weekend, except in metropolitan Manila and two other high-risk areas.

The rest of the country will be placed in less restrictive quarantine, and crucial businesses will partially reopen starting next week.

The Philippines has reported nearly 12,000 infections, including 790 deaths, among the highest in Southeast Asia.