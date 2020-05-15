World

Downer may face scrutiny in US probe

By AAP Newswire

Lindsey Graham - AAP

1 of 1

Alexander Downer's role in sparking what US President Donald Trump called "the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA" is set to be examined by a powerful US Senate committee.

Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced on Thursday he will lead in-depth hearings next month into the FBI's controversial counterintelligence Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

The FBI launched the covert probe into Trump-Russia links in July 2016 after Downer alleged former Trump aide George Papadopoulos told him at a London bar Russia might use damaging information on presidential candidate Hillary Clinton ahead of the November 2016 election.

"The Judiciary Committee will begin holding multiple, in-depth congressional hearings regarding all things related to Crossfire Hurricane starting in early June," Graham said.

Trump has publicly pressured Graham to hold a hearing into what he has dubbed the "Russia Hoax".

In a Thursday morning tweet the president called for his predecessor, Barack Obama, to be a witness.

"If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama," Trump wrote.

"He knew EVERYTHING.

"Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it.

"No more Mr. Nice Guy."

US Special Counsel Bob Mueller concluded in his report into potential Trump-Russian ties that the London bar meeting between Downer and Papadopoulos prompted the FBI to open Crossfire Hurricane two months later.

Downer was Australia's high commissioner to the UK at the time.

Downer claims Papadopoulos told him over gin and tonics "the Russians might use material that they have on Hillary Clinton in the lead-up to the election, which may be damaging".

Papadopoulos, who was sentenced to a 14-day prison sentence in 2018 for lying to the FBI, denies offering the sensitive information to Downer.

Graham said the first phase of his committee's hearings will focus on the Justice Department's effort to dismiss a criminal case against Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Graham played down the prospect of Obama being called as a witness during the hearings, noting the precedent it would set.

"Both presidents are welcome to come before the committee and share their concerns about each other," Graham said.

"If nothing else it would make for great television.

"However, I have great doubts about whether it would be wise for the country."

Latest articles

News

Man denied bail over Shepparton cannabis crop house

A man has been denied bail over “serious” charges stemming from an alleged cannabis crop house police found in Shepparton last week. Magistrate Peter Mithen refused to release Thien Nguyen, 30, from custody after facing Shepparton Magistrates’...

Liz Mellino
News

Municipal charge ‘inherently unfair’ says councillor

Councillor Fern Summer says Greater Shepparton City Council’s municipal charge is “robbing from the poor to pay the rich” and has accused councillors of “gaslighting” her on the issue.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

SAM’s latest facade milestone

Eye-catching panels were being placed on the outside of the new Shepparton Art Museum this week — marking another milestone in the building’s construction.

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus spread accelerates again in Germany

The spread of COVID-19 has accelerated again in Germany after restrictions were eased, with outbreaks at meat processing plants triggering an “emergency brake”.

AAP Newswire
World

Obama lashes out at Trump over COVID-19

Barack Obama has given a scathing assessment of Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 77,000 people in the US.

AAP Newswire