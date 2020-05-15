World

UK holds 8th week of applause for carers

By AAP Newswire

People clap for the NHS in London - AAP

1 of 1

Britons have joined in a weekly round of applause to pay tribute to care workers and hospital staff as the country gingerly starts to return to work.

People across the United Kingdom have been cheering, banging pots and pans and playing musical instruments every Thursday evening since the applause become an emotional weekly ritual when it first took place on March 26.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a very limited easing of Britain's coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, adopting a cautious approach to try to ensure there is no second peak of infections that could further hurt the economy and cost lives.

The UK's COVID-19 death toll rose by 428 on Thursday to 33,614, health officials said.

An update from the officials also showed that more than 126,000 tests were carried out on May 13.

