Governments offer more economic relief

European governments have promised more relief to their citizens as a top US immunologist said the country faces its "darkest winter in modern history" unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus.

France's government announced an 18-billion-euro ($A30.2-billion) plan to support restaurants, hotels and other tourist facilities which have been closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe promised the French on Thursday that they will be able to go on holiday in France in July and August, including in French overseas territories, as the country has started lifting its lockdown this week.

Germany's parliament approved plans to increase the amount paid to people who spend months in a government-backed short-time work program during the coronavirus crisis.

Companies are making extensive use of the program, which was credited with keeping down unemployment in the financial crisis over a decade ago. It allows them to keep employees on the payroll while they await better times.

Those announcements came after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte promised a massive package of tax cuts and other financial aid to help businesses and families. "Your cry of alarm didn't escape us," Conte said.

His government also promised to legalise the status of foreigners, many of them illegal migrants who are crop-pickers, baby-sitters and caretakers.

Italy is one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus. But the US has the largest coronavirus outbreak in the world by far: 1.39 million infections and more than 84,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 4.3 million people and killed 297,000. Experts say the actual numbers are likely far higher.

In the US, Rick Bright - an immunologist who says he lost his government job because he warned the administration to prepare for the pandemic - told Congress the US lacks a plan to produce and fairly distribute a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

"Our window of opportunity is closing," Bright said in his prepared testimony. "If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities."

Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the US in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their work forces, the US Labor Department said on Thursday.

The fallout from the pandemic includes heightened political tensions between countries.

In China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, criticised the United States, saying authorities there have failed to effectively fight the global coronavirus pandemic and "abused American people's trust".

Zhao appeared to be firing back against accusations from the US administration that China mishandled or deliberately delayed releasing information about the outbreak, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Zhao said the US should "focus more on fighting the epidemic and safeguarding the lives and health of the American people, and stop playing such buck-passing game".

The world's public health measures continue to provoke conflict between officials and the public.

In Ethiopia, police said they arrested more than 1000 people for refusing to wear face masks in public, while in Greece a spat broke out over a government plan to install cameras in high school classrooms. The idea is to provide live-streaming to allow for reduced classroom attendance when schools reopen next week. But a privacy watchdog and an opposition party called cameras a serious privacy risk.

