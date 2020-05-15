Italy daily virus death toll, new cases up

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 262 against 195 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases rose to 992 from 888 on the prior day.

It was the largest number of deaths in one day since May 7.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 31,368 the agency said on Thursday, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 223,096, the fifth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Spain, Britain and Russia.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 76,440 from 78,457 the day before.

There were 855 people in intensive care on Thursday, down from 893 on Wednesday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 115,228 were declared recovered against 112,541 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.820 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.779 million on Wednesday, out of a population of about 60 million.

Italy will start testing a representative sample of 150,000 people in 2000 cities next week to understand the extent of its COVID-19 epidemic, the head of the government's scientific committee told parliament on Thursday.

Italy was the first European country to impose a country-wide lockdown in March to curb the contagion. Last week it began relaxing some of the restrictions.

"This testing programme will involve a significant sample of citizens and will allow us to understand the (extent of the) national spread of the virus," said Agostino Miozzo, the head of the scientific committee.

Late in April the government announced it had picked US healthcare company Abbott Laboratories to supply the blood testing kits for the sample, compiled by Italian statistics bureau ISTAT to represent the overall population.

The peak of Italy's contagion passed around the end of March but experts are worried that infections could surge again now the lockdown has been eased.

"We are moving towards relative normality, but we are always concerned and we look at that contagion index like a nightmare," Miozzo said.