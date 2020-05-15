World

Italy daily virus death toll, new cases up

By AAP Newswire

Hairdresser in Milan - AAP

1 of 1

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 262 against 195 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases rose to 992 from 888 on the prior day.

It was the largest number of deaths in one day since May 7.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 31,368 the agency said on Thursday, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 223,096, the fifth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Spain, Britain and Russia.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 76,440 from 78,457 the day before.

There were 855 people in intensive care on Thursday, down from 893 on Wednesday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 115,228 were declared recovered against 112,541 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.820 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.779 million on Wednesday, out of a population of about 60 million.

Italy will start testing a representative sample of 150,000 people in 2000 cities next week to understand the extent of its COVID-19 epidemic, the head of the government's scientific committee told parliament on Thursday.

Italy was the first European country to impose a country-wide lockdown in March to curb the contagion. Last week it began relaxing some of the restrictions.

"This testing programme will involve a significant sample of citizens and will allow us to understand the (extent of the) national spread of the virus," said Agostino Miozzo, the head of the scientific committee.

Late in April the government announced it had picked US healthcare company Abbott Laboratories to supply the blood testing kits for the sample, compiled by Italian statistics bureau ISTAT to represent the overall population.

The peak of Italy's contagion passed around the end of March but experts are worried that infections could surge again now the lockdown has been eased.

"We are moving towards relative normality, but we are always concerned and we look at that contagion index like a nightmare," Miozzo said.

Latest articles

World

Italy daily virus death toll, new cases up

Italy’s government says it will start testing a representative sample of 150,000 people in 2000 cities to understand the extent of its COVID-19 epidemic.

AAP Newswire
World

Sweden extends border closure for 30 days

Sweden will extend an entry ban for everyone except residents of the EU and the Schengen free movement area until June 15, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says.

AAP Newswire
World

France vows to lead on digital tax in 2020

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says his country will apply a tax on digital businesses this year even if there is no international deal on the issue.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire
World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus spread accelerates again in Germany

The spread of COVID-19 has accelerated again in Germany after restrictions were eased, with outbreaks at meat processing plants triggering an “emergency brake”.

AAP Newswire