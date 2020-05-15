World

Sweden extends border closure for 30 days

By AAP Newswire

Stefan Lofven - AAP

Sweden will extend a foreign travel ban for non-EU residents into the country for a further 30 days as part of measures to stem the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says.

The extension would run until June 15, he said after a cabinet meeting.

The decision was in line with a recommendation of the European Commission, the government said.

Entry will be granted to citizens of EU member countries as well as citizens or residents of the non-EU Schengen free movement area countries Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Swedish citizens or residents will also be granted access to the country. Other exemptions will apply for diplomats, health personnel and people delivering critical goods such as medicine, as well as seasonal workers in the agriculture sector.

The Swedish Public Health Agency on Thursday recorded about 28,500 coronavirus cases and 3529 COVID-19 fatalities.

