Spain fears potential second virus wave

5370537724001

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll has risen to its highest in a week as authorities warned a second wave of the outbreak is possible after a nationwide antibody survey showed about five per cent of the population had contracted the virus.

The number of fatalities caused by the disease reported each day rose on Thursday to 217 up from 184 on the previous day, the health ministry said on Thursday. The number rose above 200 for the first time since May 8.