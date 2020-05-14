World

Spain fears potential second virus wave

By AAP Newswire

Health services staff members stand outside at Navarra Hospital - AAP

1 of 1

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll has risen to its highest in a week as authorities warned a second wave of the outbreak is possible after a nationwide antibody survey showed about five per cent of the population had contracted the virus.

The number of fatalities caused by the disease reported each day rose on Thursday to 217 up from 184 on the previous day, the health ministry said on Thursday. The number rose above 200 for the first time since May 8.

The reasons for the increase are unclear, head of health emergencies Fernando Simon said. More than half the new fatalities were reported in one region, Catalonia.

"We are now working with the region to identify the date of the deaths and evaluate whether these are new fatalities or if there was a delay in the update," Simon said.

The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,321, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 229,540 on Thursday, although the antibody testing of 60,000 people across Spain had pointed to as many as 2.3 million people having had the disease.

The preliminary results have shown a five per cent prevalence ratio in Spain's 47 million population, much below the levels needed to attain "herd immunity", which means a second wave of contagion is possible all over the country if the measures to stem the pandemic are not observed, Simon said.

Spain is one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic. The number of daily fatalities has fallen dramatically over the past six weeks from a peak of 950 in early April.

The strict lockdown imposed on the country, now being phased out, has helped to curb the contagion in the country.

Latest articles

World

Spain fears potential second virus wave

Spanish authorities are warning of a second wave of coronavirus infections following a survey showing too few people have been infected to attain herd immunity.

AAP Newswire
World

Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 250,000

Russia has reported its lowest daily rise of coronavirus cases since May 2 as its caseload surpassed 250,000.

AAP Newswire
World

Japan lifts emergency but not in Tokyo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced the lifting of a state of emergency across large parts of Japan but not Tokyo, hardest hit by COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire
World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus spread accelerates again in Germany

The spread of COVID-19 has accelerated again in Germany after restrictions were eased, with outbreaks at meat processing plants triggering an “emergency brake”.

AAP Newswire