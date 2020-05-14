World

Japan lifts emergency but not in Tokyo

By AAP Newswire

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's news conference - AAP

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has lifted a state of emergency in large parts of the country but says it will remain in place in Tokyo until the novel coronavirus is contained.

Abe has lifted the emergency in 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures but left it in force in the capital and in the second-largest urban area of Osaka as he tries to cushion the economic blow while stopping the virus.

He says he will begin work on a second extra budget and as part of the economic stimulus, the government will take more steps to ease corporate funding strains, if needed.

"While controlling the spread of the virus as much as possible by acting on the premise that the virus is all around us, we will restore ordinary work and daily life," Abe told a news conference on Thursday.

The world's third-largest economy declared the nationwide state of emergency a month ago, urging citizens to reduce person-to-person contact by 80 per cent to slow the spread of the virus and ease pressure on medical services.

Economists said normalisation would be gradual as the government keeps a wary eye on the possibility of a second wave of infections, as seen in countries such as South Korea and China.

The emergency gives governors more authority to tell people to stay at home and to close schools and businesses, but there is no penalty for non-compliance.

Some non-essential businesses, even in areas hit hard by the coronavirus, have started to reopen, even before Thursday's announcement, and the scope of restrictions has varied across the country.

Osaka's governor has announced criteria for gradually lifting some restraints on businesses including eateries and bars.

Japan has reported 16,120 coronavirus cases, not counting infections on a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama port, and 697 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK.

While Japan has avoided the kind of explosive outbreaks seen in the United States and elsewhere, its testing has also been among the lowest, at 188 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests per 100,000 people, compared with 3159 in Italy and 3044 in Germany.

Hardest-hit Tokyo has conducted just 50,000 tests, of which about 5000 were positive.

Although Japan's emergency lacks enforcement powers, mobility data has shown a marked drop in the movement of people.

The government this week reported a 20 per cent fall in the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in the nine days to May 7, to 4449.

In Tokyo, new cases fell to just 10 on Wednesday.

