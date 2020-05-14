Southern Californians return to beaches

Los Angeles beaches have reopened after weeks of coronavirus closure, drawing Californians out for a glimpse of the sun one day after learning that sweeping stay-at-home orders could remain in place all summer.

The new rules imposed by county health officials allow residents back to the shore as long as they wear masks when not in the water and stay "active" by surfing, swimming or running.

Sitting on the sand is still prohibited.

The closure of California's beaches by Governor Gavin Newsom or local officials has been a point of contention as US states slowly lift unprecedented clampdowns imposed on residents and businesses in March to control the spread of the virus.

"I found it really good. People are paying attention, nobody's really lounging out there because otherwise Newsom is going to have a cow, because the rule is just to keep moving," said Caron Carus at Manhattan Beach, southwest of Los Angeles.

On Wednesday the National Park Service announced limited access to Grand Canyon and Yellowstone national parks, which were both closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Tuesday that stay-at-home rules for some 10 million residents, including the city of Los Angeles, would likely remain in force through the summer, although some restrictions would be eased.

Many state governors, concerned about the economic fall-out from prolonged lockdowns, have said they would lift restrictions carefully and gradually, requiring businesses to maintain physical distance from customers and clean surfaces frequently.

So far 16 California counties have been granted permission by the state to loosen guidelines, allowing the return of sit-down dining in restaurants and destination retail, with social distancing modifications.

Tesla Inc reached a deal with local officials to resume production at its electric vehicle assembly plant in the Northern California city of Fremont as early as Monday. CEO Elon Musk had vowed to open the plant in defiance of the restrictions.

But California's state university system, the largest in the US, on Tuesday cancelled classes for the fall semester and moved instruction online because of the coronavirus.

Newsom said the pandemic could make California's yearly fire season even more challenging, citing the danger of housing evacuees together in shelters.

The National Governors Association on Wednesday urged lawmakers in Washington to put aside partisan bickering and deliver urgent relief to cities and states facing potential economic ruin.

The plea followed the unveiling on Tuesday of a $US3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package by Democrats in the US House of Representatives.

The proposal would provide funding for states, businesses and families hit by a pandemic that has infected nearly 1.4 million people in the US and killed more than 82,000.

Calling it "dead on arrival," President Donald Trump said the Democratic proposal had no chance of becoming law.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called for additional spending to mitigate the effects of lockdowns that have shuttered businesses and forced tens of millions of Americans out of work.

New Jersey and Iowa announced tentative steps to resurrect commerce while Washington, DC, extended its stay-at-home order through June 8.

In Michigan, activists were expected to protest in the state capital Lansing on Thursday against Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home orders, prompting fears some might bring guns inside the capitol building.