World

Trump surprised Fauci warned on economy

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump says remarks by Anthony Fauci were not acceptable. - AAP

1 of 1

US President Donald Trump has described as not acceptable a warning given by top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci this week about the dangers of reopening the economy and schools too quickly.

"To me it's not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about Fauci's warnings to senators on Tuesday about the risks of reopening the schools and economy too soon.

Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also warned that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed more than 82,000 people in the United States and brought the economy to its knees.

Trump, in contrast, said on Wednesday the only thing that would be acceptable would be professors or teachers "over a certain age" not holding classes. "I think they ought to take it easy for another few weeks," he added.

The president, who previously made the strength of the economy central to his pitch for re-election in November, has encouraged states to reopen businesses and schools that were shuttered to halt the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease.

Fauci, 79, a proponent of the lockdowns, has become a target for criticism from the American far right and online conspiracy theorists since he made statements about the outbreak that were at odds with Trump's.

In April, Trump retweeted a call to fire Fauci, after the doctor said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner, spurring speculation his days in the administration could be numbered.

"Anthony is a good person, a very good person, I've disagreed with him," Trump said in an interview earlier on Wednesday with Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria," repeating his refrain that the country must reopen.

"We want to do it safely, but we also want to do it as quickly as possible. ... We have to get it open. I totally disagree with him on schools," Trump said.

Asked about Trump's comments, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN that Fauci was "sounding an honest voice of caution and I share his view."

"I think we have to be very careful about the steps we take."

Trump also said on Wednesday a $US3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package proposed by Democrats in the US House of Representatives was dead on arrival.

The Democratic proposal, which includes funding for states, businesses, food support and families, was quickly rejected by Trump's fellow Republicans in the US Senate after it was unveiled on Tuesday.

Latest articles

News

Progress report on Murray projects

Thirteen major development projects are underway in the Murray River Council area, with another seven at the start-up or procurement stage. The major projects report recently presented to council also states that 18 major projects have already been...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Projects to drive tourism

Seven local projects will share in $1 million in drought relief funding, aimed at stimulating economic growth. Edward River Council Mayor Norm Brennan said each project will target employment, stimulating local community spending, use local...

Olivia Duffey
News

Extra funds to support aged care

Residential aged care providers will benefit from an additional COVID-19 specific support package totalling $205 million. The payment — to all Commonwealth funded residential aged care providers — will be linked to the number of residents being...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire
World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus spread accelerates again in Germany

The spread of COVID-19 has accelerated again in Germany after restrictions were eased, with outbreaks at meat processing plants triggering an “emergency brake”.

AAP Newswire