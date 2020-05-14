Jobs, jobs, jobs the focus of NZ Budget

The scale of New Zealand's fiscal hole and the government's next steps on its economic repair-job will be made clearer on Thursday with the unveiling of the 2020 budget.

At 2pm (12pm AEST), Finance Minister Grant Robertson will throw open the country's books for his third and final budget before Jacinda Ardern's government goes to the polls on September 19.

New Zealand has not been immune from the wave of economic devastation breaking across the global economy due to COVID-19.

The budget has been officially titled "Rebuilding Together" and include tens of billions of new spending to stimulate New Zealand's stalled economy.

With Mr Robertson determined to avoid the horrors of austerity that have characterised other governments' responses to economic crises, that means mountains of debt.

On Tuesday in parliament, Ms Ardern referred to the budget as one of "jobs, jobs, jobs".

All eyes are therefore on spending plans to keep Kiwis in work, and particularly a follow-up package to the wage subsidy scheme which has cost $NZ10.6 billion ($A$10 billion) to help secure employment for 1.7 New Zealanders during the downturn.

"Absolutely employment outcomes are critical ... it's is a significant guiding principle for me and for the Labour party and for the government," Mr Robertson told AAP.

"It's what guided the original response (with the wage subsidy) ... that guiding principle was there in the first wave and it will continue to be there."

Mr Robertson has already called the COVID-19 shock "the most extraordinary of my life, not least because having spend the last two and a half years as Finance Minister operating a tight fiscal ship, I have approved expenditure of more than $NZ20 billion ($A18.8 billion) in three weeks".

Amid the cash splash, the government has also shelved pre-announced priority spending areas including low-carbon transition projects and Maori productivity.

"Ministers are being realistic about the fact that implementing some of the ideas they might have had are just not possible in the current environment," he said.

Industry-specific support packages are expected for several areas, including tourism.

Mr Robertson has already announced a nine per cent boost to health funding, worth an extra $NZ1 billion ($A940 million) annually.