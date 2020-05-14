Italy’s daily coronavirus death toll rises

5370537724001

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 195 against 172 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, but the daily tally of new cases fell to 888 from 1402 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 31,106 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.