Ardern warns Kiwis of hard economic winter

By AAP Newswire

Jacinda Ardern has warned New Zealanders of a hard winter ahead. - AAP

On the eve of her government's budget, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned New Zealand is about to experience "a very tough winter".

New Zealanders will exit a 51-day lockdown on Thursday after Ms Ardern's government agreed to lift restrictions that had constrained people to their households and kept business on ice.

On the same day, they will understand the economic carnage that COVID-19 has delivered as Finance Minister Grant Robertson reveals the state of the government's books.

Unprecedented stimulus spending, including $NZ11 billion ($A10.3 billion) to keep Kiwis in jobs will also deliver a bumper deficit.

The government has already warned it has scrapped its previous priorities, including commitments for low-carbon economic transition and wellbeing, to deliver a back-to-basics budget.

That won't mean across-the-board cuts, or a dreaded austerity approach.

"We believe when times are hard, you don't cut. You invest," Ms Ardern said.

"We will run the ruler over every line of expenditure. No question we need to ensure our expenditure provides value for money and supports our primary goal of jobs.

"But the notion that at this time of need we would make cuts to the essential services so many New Zealanders need more than ever is not only immoral, it is economically wrong.

"Our plan is to invest.

"By investing we will create jobs and get the economy moving again. Just as a rising tide lifts all boats, a growing economy supports us all and allows us to bring the government books back into the black."

On Wednesday, Ms Ardern said her country wouldn't be immune from the global downturn she said would be worse than anything since the Great Depression.

"New Zealand is about to enter a very tough winter," she said.

"But every winter is followed by spring, and if we make the right choices we can get New Zealanders back to work and our economy moving again quickly."

