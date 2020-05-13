World

Brazil’s virus cases pass Germany’s

By AAP Newswire

Brazilian presidential guards in face masks. - AAP

1 of 1

Brazil's confirmed cases of the coronavirus have passed Germany, as President Jair Bolsonaro fought states over his wish to reopen gyms and beauty parlours even as his country becomes a new global hotspot for the pandemic.

Brazil has confirmed 177,589 cases since its outbreak began in late February, passing Germany's 170,508 confirmed cases and drawing nearly even with France's tally of 178,225 confirmed and probable cases.

Europe is beginning to lift lockdowns as the death toll in the region eases, but the outbreak is still accelerating in Brazil, where Bolsonaro has played down the risks of the disease and criticised state governments' isolation orders.

Brazil recorded its deadliest day yet, with 881 confirmed deaths in 24 hours from the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Bolsonaro has ratcheted up his dispute with state governors this week, with a decree classifying businesses such as gyms and hair salons as "essential" services, exempt from lockdowns. The right-wing president has argued that the economic damage from closing businesses is worse than the disease.

"Governors who do not agree with the decree can file lawsuits in court," Bolsonaro wrote on social media. He later threatened to take his own legal actions against them if they do not comply.

At least 10 governors said they would not follow the decree.

"Bolsonaro is walking toward the precipice and wants to take all of us with him," Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel said on Twitter.

Bolsonaro's popularity has suffered since the crisis began, polls show. Disapproval of the president rose to more than 55 per cent in a survey released on Tuesday, from 47 per cent in January.

An investigation authorised by the Supreme Court into Bolsonaro's alleged efforts to meddle with police investigations has also eroded his support, distracted from the country's pandemic response, and rattled markets.

Bolsonaro won election in 2018 on pledges to clean up politics and make sweeping market-friendly reforms to restore economic growth after a deep recession - plans derailed by the pandemic.

Sources told Reuters the government will soon slash its 2020 economic outlook dramatically, predicting a more than 4 per cent drop in gross domestic product, down from a prior forecast for flat growth.

Brazil has passed France and Germany in confirmed cases even as its testing lags far behind both.

Brazil's health ministry had confirmed 12,400 deaths from the virus as of Tuesday.

A coronavirus mortality model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) predicts over 88,000 deaths from the coronavirus in Brazil by August.

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton students returning to the classroom as soon as May 26

Greater Shepparton students, parents and teachers are “over the moon” education will return to the classroom in coming weeks. In a staggered approach announced yesterday, all Prep, Year 1 and 2 students, specialist school students, and VCE and VCAL...

Charmayne Allison
News

State Highway Patrol targets Shepparton drink and drug drivers

State Highway Patrol members descended on Shepparton roads over the weekend as part of an ongoing operation to target drink and drug driving. As part of Operation Amadeus, a TAC-funded operation, State Highway Patrol members were deployed to...

Liz Mellino
News

Man faces court over Shepparton cannabis crop house

A Melbourne man has faced court after police discovered an “elaborate” cannabis crop in a house in Shepparton last week. Andy Du, 46, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Monday over the hydroponic set-up, which police allege housed 183...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire
World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus spread accelerates again in Germany

The spread of COVID-19 has accelerated again in Germany after restrictions were eased, with outbreaks at meat processing plants triggering an “emergency brake”.

AAP Newswire