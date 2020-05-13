UK extends jobs lifeline for 4 more months

Britain has extended its job retention scheme by four months but told employers they will have to help meet its huge cost from August.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak says 7.5 million temporarily laid off employees - almost one in every four British workers - were now on the scheme, which is designed to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus.

He said they could rest assured that they would continue to get 80 per cent of their wages, up to STG2,500 pounds ($A4700) a month, until the end of October.

But Sunak said the scheme was expensive and could not continue indefinitely.

"We have stretched and strained to be as generous as possible to businesses and workers," he told parliament on Tuesday.

"This scheme is expensive. It is the right thing to do - the cost of not acting would have been far higher - but it is not something that can continue indefinitely into the future."

The program is designed to stop an expected sharp rise in unemployment from turning into the kind of surge seen in the US.

But at about STG8 billion ($A15 billion) a month, its cost is around two-thirds of what Britain spends on public health services.

Sunak said that from August, employers currently using the scheme would be allowed to bring furloughed employees back part-time, something business groups had been calling for, to allow them to slowly get back up to speed.

But he also told companies they would have to start sharing the cost of the scheme from August, although the government would still take on "the lion's share".

The UK is racking up new debt at a furious pace: it is due to issue STG180 billion ($A341 billion) of government debt between May and July, more than previously planned for the entire financial year.

Its debt mountain exceeds $US2.5 trillion ($A3.9 trillion) and its public sector net borrowing could reach 14 per cent of gross domestic product this year, the biggest single-year deficit since World War II.

An employers' group said the inclusion of part-time working in the furlough scheme would help companies get back up to speed but more information on how companies would be asked to make contributions was needed.

"Many firms that would normally be on a strong footing are still in dire straits," Institute of Directors director of policy Edwin Morgan said.

Sunak said he would provide further details by the end of May.