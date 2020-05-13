World

Newborns among 40 dead in Afghan attacks

By AAP Newswire

An Afghan security officer with a baby after a Kabul hospital attack. - AAP

1 of 1

Gunmen disguised as police have attacked a hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing 16 people including two newborn babies from a maternity clinic run by humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders.

In a separate attack the same day, a suicide bomber struck the funeral of a police commander in the eastern province of Nangahar, killing at least 24 people and injuring 68. Authorities said that toll could rise.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either of Tuesday's attacks. The Taliban, Afghanistan's main Islamist insurgency group, denied involvement in both.

The Taliban has said it has halted attacks on cities under a US troop withdrawal deal.

The Islamic State militant group operates in Nangahar and has carried out a number of high-profile attacks in Kabul in recent months.

On Monday security forces arrested its regional leader in the capital.

Photos from the Ministry of Interior showed two young children lying dead inside the hospital after Tuesday's attack.

An image showed a woman who had been killed lying on the ground still holding tightly to her baby, who a nurse in the unit confirmed had survived and been moved to an intensive care unit at another hospital.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attacks in a televised address .

He said he had ordered the military to switch to "offensive" mode rather than the defensive stance it had adopted as the US withdraws troops and tries to broker peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

"In order to provide security for public places and to thwart attacks and threats from the Taliban and other terrorist groups, I am ordering Afghan security forces to switch from an active defence mode to an offensive one and to start their operations against the enemies," Ghani said.

National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said on Twitter, "there seems little point in continuing to engage Taliban in peace talks".

Latest articles

News

State Highway Patrol targets Shepparton drink and drug drivers

State Highway Patrol members descended on Shepparton roads over the weekend as part of an ongoing operation to target drink and drug driving. As part of Operation Amadeus, a TAC-funded operation, State Highway Patrol members were deployed to...

Liz Mellino
News

GV Health Foundation is down but not out

Despite the cancellation of several popular Goulburn Valley Health Foundation fundraisers in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, organisers are confident they will return. Foundation director Carmel Johnson said the foundation’s Mother’s Day Lunch...

John Lewis
News

Police investigating copper wire theft in Cobram

Police officers are investigating the theft of a vehicle in Strathmerton last week. Between Tuesday and Thursday last week, unknown offenders stole a silver Fairlane sedan, registration TJJ 351, from a property in Wasers Rd, Strathmerton. Since...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire
World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus spread accelerates again in Germany

The spread of COVID-19 has accelerated again in Germany after restrictions were eased, with outbreaks at meat processing plants triggering an “emergency brake”.

AAP Newswire