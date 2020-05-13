World

Real risk if US reopens too soon: Fauci

By AAP Newswire

Anthony Fauci speaks to US senators via video link - AAP

1 of 1

Leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has warned the US Congress that prematurely lifting lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus.

The virus has already killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a US Senate panel that states should follow health experts' recommendations to wait for signs including a declining number of new infections before reopening.

US President Donald Trump has been encouraging states to end a weeks-long shuttering of major components of their economies.

But senators heard a sobering assessment from Fauci on Tuesday when he was asked by Democrats about a premature opening of the economy.

"There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control and, in fact paradoxically, will set you back, not only leading to some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery," Fauci said.

The COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million Americans and killed more than 80,600.

Fauci, a member of Trump's coronavirus task force, told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that the nation's efforts to battle the deadly virus and the COVID-19 disease it triggers should be "focused on the proven public health practices of containment and mitigation".

Fauci, 79, testified remotely in a room lined with books as he self-quarantines after he may have come into contact with either of two members of the White House staff who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Last week, Fauci was blocked by the White House from testifying to a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives panel.

The White House had said such testimony by the infectious disease expert would have been "counterproductive".

The Senate committee's Republican chairman Lamar Alexander said the US needs to be carrying out more coronavirus tests before schools and workplaces can reopen.

"All roads back to work and back to school run through testing and ... what our country has done so far on testing is impressive, but not nearly enough," he said in an opening statement to Tuesday's hearing.

Alexander chaired the hearing virtually as he is also self-quarantining in his home state of Tennessee for 14 days after a member of his staff tested positive.

Latest articles

News

State Highway Patrol targets Shepparton drink and drug drivers

State Highway Patrol members descended on Shepparton roads over the weekend as part of an ongoing operation to target drink and drug driving. As part of Operation Amadeus, a TAC-funded operation, State Highway Patrol members were deployed to...

Liz Mellino
News

GV Health Foundation is down but not out

Despite the cancellation of several popular Goulburn Valley Health Foundation fundraisers in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, organisers are confident they will return. Foundation director Carmel Johnson said the foundation’s Mother’s Day Lunch...

John Lewis
News

Police investigating copper wire theft in Cobram

Police officers are investigating the theft of a vehicle in Strathmerton last week. Between Tuesday and Thursday last week, unknown offenders stole a silver Fairlane sedan, registration TJJ 351, from a property in Wasers Rd, Strathmerton. Since...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire
World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Kenya floods kill 194, people evacuated

Nearly 200 people have been killed by floods and landslides in Kenya with about 100,000 displaced following heavy rains.

AAP Newswire