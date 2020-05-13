Real risk if US reopens too soon: Fauci

Leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has warned the US Congress that prematurely lifting lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus.

The virus has already killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a US Senate panel that states should follow health experts' recommendations to wait for signs including a declining number of new infections before reopening.

US President Donald Trump has been encouraging states to end a weeks-long shuttering of major components of their economies.

But senators heard a sobering assessment from Fauci on Tuesday when he was asked by Democrats about a premature opening of the economy.

"There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control and, in fact paradoxically, will set you back, not only leading to some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery," Fauci said.

The COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million Americans and killed more than 80,600.

Fauci, a member of Trump's coronavirus task force, told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that the nation's efforts to battle the deadly virus and the COVID-19 disease it triggers should be "focused on the proven public health practices of containment and mitigation".

Fauci, 79, testified remotely in a room lined with books as he self-quarantines after he may have come into contact with either of two members of the White House staff who were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Last week, Fauci was blocked by the White House from testifying to a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives panel.

The White House had said such testimony by the infectious disease expert would have been "counterproductive".

The Senate committee's Republican chairman Lamar Alexander said the US needs to be carrying out more coronavirus tests before schools and workplaces can reopen.

"All roads back to work and back to school run through testing and ... what our country has done so far on testing is impressive, but not nearly enough," he said in an opening statement to Tuesday's hearing.

Alexander chaired the hearing virtually as he is also self-quarantining in his home state of Tennessee for 14 days after a member of his staff tested positive.