World

Putin’s spokesman tests positive: report

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Dmitry Peskov - AAP

1 of 1

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is being treated at hospital, Russian news agencies report.

"Yes, I am sick. I am receiving treatment," Peskov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

Peskov said he last met Putin in person over a month ago, the TASS news agency reported.

The Kremlin says Putin's health is rigorously protected and he gets the best medical treatment Russia has to offer.

Putin has been working remotely from his residence outside Moscow and holding many meetings via video conference.

He held a face-to-face meeting earlier on Tuesday with Igor Sechin, the head of oil giant Rosneft.

Peskov, Putin's spokesman, is the latest high profile government or Kremlin official to fall ill with the new virus.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told Putin at the end of April he had been diagnosed with the virus and was temporarily stepping down to recover.

Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova tested positive earlier this month, her spokeswoman said, and Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev and one of his deputies were earlier diagnosed with the virus.

Russian factory and construction workers returned to work on Tuesday despite a new surge in coronavirus cases which gave Russia the second highest number of infections in the world after the US.

Latest articles

World

Putin’s spokesman tests positive: report

Russian news agencies are reporting President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

London honours COVID hero Tom Moore, 100

British war veteran and national hero Tom Moore, aged 100, has been awarded the ancient honour of the Freedom of the City of London, dating back to 1237.

AAP Newswire
World

Fire kills five COVID patients in Russia

Russian authorities will look into the safety of artificial lung ventilators at two hospitals after a fire in St Petersburg which has killed five people.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire
World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Kenya floods kill 194, people evacuated

Nearly 200 people have been killed by floods and landslides in Kenya with about 100,000 displaced following heavy rains.

AAP Newswire