Spain’s quarantine for overseas travellers

By AAP Newswire

The Spanish government has ordered a two-week quarantine for all overseas travellers coming to the country from Friday to try to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The incoming travellers will have to remain locked in and will only be allowed to exit for grocery shopping, go to health centres and in case of "situation of need", an official order published on Tuesday said.

The quarantine has been enforced for all travellers incoming to Spain from May 15-24, when the state of emergency is due to end.

The quarantine order can be extended jointly with possible state of emergency extensions. Spain has so far extended its restrictions four times since mid-March.

The measures applies to all travellers, including Spanish citizens returning to the country. Only truck drivers, aircraft and ship crews, cross-border workers and health staff who are entering Spain to work are exempt from the quarantine.

Spain is one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic with more than 26,000 fatalities recorded and more than 220,000 diagnosed cases. The country has started phasing out restrictions in the past 10 days.

