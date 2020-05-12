World

Peters urges Maori to adapt hongi or die

By AAP Newswire

Winston Peters has urged a rethink of the hongi due to coronavirus. - AAP

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has raised the spectre of the end of the iconic nose pressing Maori greeting, the hongi, due to COVID-19.

Mr Peters, a proud Ngati wai iwi member and the most senior Maori in Jacinda Ardern's government, made the claim as New Zealand considers new practices and social norms due to the coronavirus.

"One of the things you've got to have regard for is whether the hongi in this circumstance is ever going to come back again," he said on Tuesday.

"There's a famous old saying which says that cultures that don't adapt, die.

"We've got to be oh so, so careful.

"Our lives and all people's lives are on the line here.

"In terms of colds, flus, influenza and COVID-19, it surely makes sense for us to consider it."

