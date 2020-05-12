Trump says won’t reopen China trade deal

US President Donald Trump says he opposes renegotiating the US-China "Phase 1" trade deal after a Chinese state-run newspaper reported government advisers in Beijing were urging fresh talks and possibly invalidating the agreement.

Trump, who himself has considered abandoning the pact signed in January, told a White House press briefing on Monday he wanted to see if Beijing lived up to the deal to massively increase purchases of US goods.

"No, not at all. Not even a little bit," Trump said when asked if he would entertain the idea of reworking Phase 1. "I'm not interested. We signed a deal. I had heard that too, they'd like to reopen the trade talk, to make it a better deal for them."

The Global Times tabloid reported on Monday that unidentified advisers close to the talks have suggested that Chinese officials revive the possibility of invalidating the trade pact and negotiate a new one to tilt the scales more to the Chinese side.

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party. While not an official party mouthpiece, the Global Times' views are believed at times to reflect those of its leaders.

Hours after the report was published, Chinese importers on Monday bought at least four cargoes, or about 240,000 tonnes, of US soybeans on Monday for shipment beginning in July, and additional sales are possible, two traders familiar with the deals said.

The purchases were the latest in a recent string by China, which US officials say has also begun implementing other parts of the trade deal regarding intellectual property protections.

Under the Phase 1 deal signed in January, Beijing pledged to buy at least $US200 billion in additional US goods and services over two years while Washington agreed to roll back tariffs in stages on Chinese goods.

Trump, who has blamed China's early handling of the new coronavirus outbreak in its central city of Wuhan for thousands of US deaths and millions of job losses, said last week he was "very torn" about whether to end the Phase 1 trade deal. Those comments came just hours after top trade officials from both countries pledged to press ahead with implementing the agreement.

Rising US-China tensions over the coronavirus outbreak have cast the trade deal and proposed talks on a Phase 2 deal into doubt.

The Global Times said malicious attacks by the US have ignited a "tsunami of anger" among Chinese trade insiders after China made compromises in the Phase 1 pact.

"It's in fact in China's interests to terminate the current Phase 1 deal," a trade adviser to the Chinese government told the Global Times, citing the weakening US economy and upcoming US presidential elections.

"The US now cannot afford to restart the trade war with China if everything goes back to the starting point."