‘Extreme vigilance’ needed over virus: WHO

By AAP Newswire

A recently reopened restaurant in Bonn, Germany - AAP

The World Health Organisation says "extreme vigilance" is needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Germany earlier reported an acceleration in new coronavirus infections after it took early steps to ease its lockdown.

South Korea, another country that had succeeded in limiting virus infections, has seen a new outbreak in nightclubs.

"Now we are seeing some hope as many countries exit these lockdowns," head of the WHO's emergencies program Mike Ryan told an online news briefing on Monday.

Dr Ryan warned "extreme vigilance is required".

"If the disease persists at a low level without the possibility to investigate clusters there's always the possibility that the virus takes off again," he said.

Governments around the world are struggling with the question of how to reopen their economies while still containing COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the same briefing that lifting restrictions was "complex and difficult" and that the "slow, steady lifting of lockdowns" was key.

Tedros said Germany, South Korea and China all had systems in place to respond to any resurgence in cases.

