World

No Chinese pressure to withhold info: WHO

By AAP Newswire

Publishing building of German news magazine Der Spiegel - AAP

1 of 1

The World Health Organisation has dismissed as "false allegations" a media report that it withheld information about the coronavirus following pressure from the Chinese government.

The UN agency said in a statement that a German magazine's report about a telephone conversation between WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 21 was "unfounded and untrue".

Weekly Der Spiegel reported that Xi asked Tedros during the call to hold back information about human-to-human transmission of the virus and delay declaring a pandemic.

The magazine quoted Germany's foreign intelligence agency, BND, which declined to comment on Sunday.

Der Spiegel also claimed that the BND concluded up to six weeks of time to fight the outbreak had been lost due to China's information policy.

The UN agency said Tedros and Xi "have never spoken by phone" and added that "such inaccurate reports distract and detract from WHO's and the world's efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic".

It said that China confirmed human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus on January 20.

WHO officials issued a statement two days later saying there was evidence of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan but more investigation was necessary.

The global body declared COVID-19 a pandemic on February 11.

Latest articles

News

Dog food panic-buying hurts when you’ve got nine mouths to feed

With the COVID-19 outbreak and panic-buying setting in, spare a thought for Peter and Natalie Durrant trying to feed nine canines as dog food runs scarce. The couple breeds and trains kelpies on their Merino property at Bunnaloo. Natalie was given...

Country News
News

Euroa women launch ‘drive-through’ farmers’ market

Two Euroa women have launched a ‘drive-through’ farmers’ market to provide a vital link between the region’s artisan producers and their customers. The new market, Strathbogie Local, allows customers to order their weekly...

Charmayne Allison
News

Kangaroo enjoying AFL shutdown on Corop farm

North Melbourne AFL player Shaun Atley has had no shortage of fierce training partners while in lockdown. Apart from the Kangaroos’ Arden St headquarters, the most competitive place Shaun could be is at his family’s farm. Joining him at...

Country News

MOST POPULAR

World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern whacks corrupt Boochani case claim

Almost six months after Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand, the opposition is demanding answers on whether the refugee is in the country legally.

AAP Newswire