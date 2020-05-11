World

French daily death toll falls further

By AAP Newswire

France has registered 70 new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in the past 24 hours, the country's lowest daily toll since the imposition of a strict lockdown in mid-March.

The last time France's reported daily death toll was lower than Sunday's figure was on March 17, the day the lockdown was introduced, when 27 deaths were confirmed.

At that time, however, deaths in care homes were not included in the count.

A total of 26,380 people have died in hospitals and nursing homes since the epidemic began, the country's Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

However, the number of deaths reported at weekends is often lower than during the week.

Restrictions on public life in France are due to be gradually eased for the first time from Monday.

"The epidemic is still active and evolving, and we must continue our efforts to contain it as much as possible," the ministry warned.

