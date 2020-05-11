World

Tokyo virus hospital beds 92 per cent full

By AAP Newswire

Tokyo street - AAP

1 of 1

More than 90 per cent of hospital beds secured for COVID-19 patients in Tokyo have already been occupied, the Japanese Health Ministry says, underscoring the pressing need to curb the further spread of the coronavirus.

The ministry said on Sunday 1832 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised in the capital as of April 28, or 91.6 per cent of the 2000 beds made available for such patients.

The Tokyo Metropolitan government aims to boost the number of beds for COVID-19 patients to 4000 eventually.

"There is a possibility that the virus will spread further. It is necessary to bring closer the number of beds from 2000 to such target quickly," a Health Ministry official told Reuters.

About 5000 people in Tokyo were confirmed to have been infected with the virus, representing nearly one-third of Japan's total infections of about 16,000, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Across Japan, the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients came to 5558 as of April 28 versus 14,486 beds set aside for those with the lung disease caused by the virus, bringing down the occupancy rate to 38 per cent, data from the ministry showed.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton’s Joy Kearney proud winner of surprise delivery competition

With 92 years of wisdom under her belt, Joy also offered some words of advice to other readers of The News

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton’s Wes and Ethel Manton celebrate 65 years of marriage

Shepparton’s Wesley and Ethel Manton have been partners in business and in life so it makes sense their connection goes beyond just love. On Thursday the couple, who were dairy farmers in Stanhope, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary without...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Team launches portable hygiene screen

A designer, accountant, signmaker and a lady with the gift of the gab are working together to to help other businesses prepare for the months ahead. In early March, Peter Tate, owner of The Tax Shop in Shepparton, realised there was a need for...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern whacks corrupt Boochani case claim

Almost six months after Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand, the opposition is demanding answers on whether the refugee is in the country legally.

AAP Newswire