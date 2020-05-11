Tokyo virus hospital beds 92 per cent full

5370537724001

More than 90 per cent of hospital beds secured for COVID-19 patients in Tokyo have already been occupied, the Japanese Health Ministry says, underscoring the pressing need to curb the further spread of the coronavirus.

The ministry said on Sunday 1832 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised in the capital as of April 28, or 91.6 per cent of the 2000 beds made available for such patients.