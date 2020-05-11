World

UAE tower fire blamed on coal or cigarette

By AAP Newswire

Sharjah tower fire - AAP

1 of 1

A cigarette butt or glowing embers were the likely cause of the fire that broke out at a residential tower in the United Arab Emirates last week, police say.

A massive fire engulfed the 48-storey, 190-metre Abbco Tower in the city of Sharjah on Tuesday night, injuring at least 12 people.

Police officials told a press conference on Sunday that their investigations suggested that the fire had been caused by a cigarette butt or glowing shisha coals that fell on an external corridor.

The tower's flammable cladding then caught fire, leading the blaze to spread quickly to the facade, according to the officials.

They said that 100 of the 333 apartments of the tower have been inspected to date. Of those, 26 were completely destroyed, according to The National, a local news website.

Thirty-three vehicles in the building and on the street were damaged by the flames and falling debris, the police said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton’s Joy Kearney proud winner of surprise delivery competition

With 92 years of wisdom under her belt, Joy also offered some words of advice to other readers of The News

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton’s Wes and Ethel Manton celebrate 65 years of marriage

Shepparton’s Wesley and Ethel Manton have been partners in business and in life so it makes sense their connection goes beyond just love. On Thursday the couple, who were dairy farmers in Stanhope, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary without...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Team launches portable hygiene screen

A designer, accountant, signmaker and a lady with the gift of the gab are working together to to help other businesses prepare for the months ahead. In early March, Peter Tate, owner of The Tax Shop in Shepparton, realised there was a need for...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern whacks corrupt Boochani case claim

Almost six months after Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand, the opposition is demanding answers on whether the refugee is in the country legally.

AAP Newswire