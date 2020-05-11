World

Johnson to tell Brits to ‘stay alert’

By AAP Newswire

Boris Johnson - AAP

1 of 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to "stay alert" to coronavirus risks as he prepared to outline plans for gradually easing lockdown measures that have shuttered much of the economy for nearly seven weeks.

The government's decision to replace its flagship "stay at home" slogan drew criticism from opposition parties who argued that "stay alert" - used by Johnson in a Twitter message ahead of a televised address on Sunday evening - is too ambiguous.

Housing minister Robert Jenrick said Johnson would set out a five-tier warning system to track the outbreak in England as the government makes limited changes such as encouraging those who cannot work from home to return to their offices and factories.

"Everyone has a role to play in helping to control the virus by staying alert and following the rules. This is how we can continue to save lives as we start to recover from coronavirus," Johnson said on Twitter on Sunday.

His message was published alongside a new government poster which listed rules including "stay at home as much as possible", "limit contact with other people" and "keep your distance if you go out".

Latest articles

Sport

Roll up, roll up, the stars are in town

One of the biggest off-seasons, in terms of player movement, has the Picola and District Football Netball League gearing up for one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory.

Aydin Payne
Sport

Football and netball season remains questionable

Today shapes as a make-or-break day for country football and netball seasons as Victoria’s state of emergency restrictions expire. After the National Cabinet released a three-step plan for the reopening of Australia on Friday, region administrators...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Predicting top six almost impossible

Has there ever been more excitement surrounding the start of a Kyabram District League season?

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern whacks corrupt Boochani case claim

Almost six months after Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand, the opposition is demanding answers on whether the refugee is in the country legally.

AAP Newswire
World

Bangladeshi firm makes generic remdesivir

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Bangladesh says it has developed the first generic version of the anti-viral drug remdesivir.

AAP Newswire