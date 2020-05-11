World
Johnson to tell Brits to ‘stay alert’By AAP Newswire
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to "stay alert" to coronavirus risks as he prepared to outline plans for gradually easing lockdown measures that have shuttered much of the economy for nearly seven weeks.
The government's decision to replace its flagship "stay at home" slogan drew criticism from opposition parties who argued that "stay alert" - used by Johnson in a Twitter message ahead of a televised address on Sunday evening - is too ambiguous.
Housing minister Robert Jenrick said Johnson would set out a five-tier warning system to track the outbreak in England as the government makes limited changes such as encouraging those who cannot work from home to return to their offices and factories.
"Everyone has a role to play in helping to control the virus by staying alert and following the rules. This is how we can continue to save lives as we start to recover from coronavirus," Johnson said on Twitter on Sunday.
His message was published alongside a new government poster which listed rules including "stay at home as much as possible", "limit contact with other people" and "keep your distance if you go out".