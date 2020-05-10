World

‘Iran ready to swap prisoners with US’

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Mohammad Javad Zarif with Masoud Soleimani - AAP

1 of 1

Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei has been quoted as saying, adding that Washington has yet to respond to Iran's call for a prisoner swap.

"We are ready to exchange Iranian and American prisoners and we are prepared to discuss this issue but Americans have not responded yet," Rabiei said, according to Khabaronline news website on Sunday.

"We are worried about the safety and health of Iranians in jail.... We hold America responsible for Iranians' safety amid the new coronavirus outbreak," Khabaronline quoted Rabiei as saying.

In a rare act of co-operation between two longtime foes, the United States and Iran swapped prisoners in 2019 - American graduate student Xiyue Wang, detained for three years on spying charges, and imprisoned Iranian stem-cell researcher Massoud Soleimani, accused of sanction violations.

Tehran and Washington have grown more hostile towards each other since 2018 when President Donald Trump exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions on Tehran that has crippled its economy.

"There is no need for a third country to mediate between Iran and America for the prisoner exchange," Rabiei said, according to Khabaronline.

Three Iranian officials told Reuters last week that a prisoner swap between the two countries is in the works.

Michael White, a US navy veteran who has been detained in Iran since 2018, is a likely candidate to be swapped. He was released from prison in mid-March on medical furlough but remains in Iran.

The US is set to deport Iranian professor Sirous Asgari, who was acquitted of stealing trade secrets, once he receives medical clearance to leave, US and Iranian officials said on Tuesday.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton’s Joy Kearney proud winner of surprise delivery competition

With 92 years of wisdom under her belt, Joy also offered some words of advice to other readers of The News

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton’s Wes and Ethel Manton celebrate 65 years of marriage

Shepparton’s Wesley and Ethel Manton have been partners in business and in life so it makes sense their connection goes beyond just love. On Thursday the couple, who were dairy farmers in Stanhope, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary without...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Team launches portable hygiene screen

A designer, accountant, signmaker and a lady with the gift of the gab are working together to to help other businesses prepare for the months ahead. In early March, Peter Tate, owner of The Tax Shop in Shepparton, realised there was a need for...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern whacks corrupt Boochani case claim

Almost six months after Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand, the opposition is demanding answers on whether the refugee is in the country legally.

AAP Newswire
World

Russian virus cases rise by record amount

Russia’s coronavirus death rate has slowed but it has recorded its highest daily rise in confirmed cases.

AAP Newswire