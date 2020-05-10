China reports14 new Covid-19 infections

5370537724001

China's National Health Commission has reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest number since April 28, including the first for more than a month in the city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected late last year.

While China had officially designated all areas of the country as low-risk last Thursday, the new cases according to data published on Sunday represent a jump from the single case reported for the day before. The number was lifted by a cluster of 11 in Shulan city in northeastern Jilin province.