White House staffers in self-quarantine

Two cabinet-level US officials are in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman and a media report.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield "will be teleworking for the next two weeks" after a "low-risk exposure" on Wednesday to a person at the White House who has the disease, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman.